The ASUS ROG Ally is a steal at $200 off

The holiday season is the ideal time to treat yourself to a new handheld gaming console, and this ASUS ROG Ally deal is the perfect excuse to do so. While stocks last, Best Buy has the new portable console available for just $399.99 — an unprecedented 33% price drop. ASUS ROG Ally for $399.99 ($200 off)

Released in the summer, this is the Ryzen Z1 model of the handheld, which is marginally less powerful than the Z1 Extreme version. If you want to go for the higher-end model, a more modest $100 discount is available on that device, reducing the price from $700 to $599.99.

ASUS ROG Ally ASUS ROG Ally Take your Windows gaming experience on the road Looking for a solid alternative to the Switch? Look no further, the ASUS ROG Ally is a powerful handheld gaming computer, with a 7-inch display, built-in gaming controls, and the ability to connect to your TV and remote controllers for a portable console experience. See price at Best Buy Save $200.00

The ASUS ROG Ally runs on Windows 11 and is designed for gamers seeking a balance of performance and affordability. It features a 1080p display that offers 500 nits of brightness and a variable refresh rate between 30Hz and 120Hz, ensuring a vibrant and smooth visual experience. The device’s AMD Ryzen Z1 processor is capable of delivering 2.8 teraflops of processing power, making it a competent choice for various gaming needs. It supports a wide range of PC gaming marketplaces, including Steam and the Epic Games Store, right out of the box. The ROG Ally’s design emphasizes user comfort and convenience, with built-in gaming controls and the ability to connect to a TV for a more immersive gaming experience.

We expect this deal to be popular, so check it out while it’s live via the widget above.

