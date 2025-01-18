Save $150 on the ASUS ROG Ally with AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme chip

Nick Fernandez / Android Authority

Gaming handhelds are getting very good, and the ASUS ROG Ally is one of the most popular ones. If you’ve been looking to get yourself one of these, the higher-end model with the AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme processor is on sale, saving you $150. This slashes the cost to $499.99. Get the ASUS ROG Ally with AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme for just $499.99

This offer is available from Best Buy. The discount applies to the AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme version, which has 512GB of storage.

ASUS ROG Ally (AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme) ASUS ROG Ally (AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme) Take your Windows gaming experience on the road Looking for a solid alternative to the Switch? Look no further, the ASUS ROG Ally is a powerful handheld gaming computer, with a 7-inch display, built-in gaming controls, and the ability to connect to your TV and remote controllers for a portable console experience. See price at Best Buy Save $150.00

If you were to ask us, our favorite current handheld gaming console is the Lenovo Legion Go. That said, there are no good deals for that model. You can save yourself a really nice chunk of cash by going with this ASUS ROG Ally deal, and it is still a fantastic gaming device.

This handheld console can be taken anywhere you go, and you can play for about 1-2 hours unplugged when running demanding games. The battery life may not be impressive, but keep in mind you are running PC-quality games with this.

It runs Windows 11, so you can play all your favorite PC games with it. This means it supports pretty much all PC gaming platforms, such as Steam, Epic Games Store, NVIDIA GeForce Now, and more. You could even use it for general computer tasks, like writing documents, checking emails, editing, etc.

Nick Fernandez / Android Authority

It helps this is the most potent version of the ASUS Rog Ally, with an AMD Ryzen Z1 extreme processor. It is very capable, with the ability to run 2.8 teraflops of processing power. It also gets 16GB of DDR5 RAM, which is in line with full-sized laptops.

The unit has built-in gaming controls and pretty nice ergonomics, so it will be a pleasure for on-the-go gaming. The display is actually pretty nice, too. You get a 7-inch display with a Full HD resolution and 500-nit brightness. The max refresh rate is 120Hz, which is pretty smooth. And it can go as low as 30Hz to conserve battery when not displaying high frame rates.

Some may not be happy with the 512GB of storage, but it does come with a microSD card slot, so you can easily expand. There’s also a 3.5mm headset jack and a USB-C port, which also works with ASUS’ proprietary XG docking solution.

You might want to act quickly. These handheld console deals don’t come frequently, and at $499.99, you’re pretty much getting a free upgrade to the higher-end model. The base AMD Ryzen Z1 model is also $499.99. Catch this deal before it disappears!

You might like

Comments