The bezel-less display trend has been one of 2017’s most common among flagship smartphones and many manufacturers have introduced devices sporting this design. ASUS is the latest OEM to launch such a device, announcing its first smartphone with an 18:9 display in China yesterday.

But it’s no flagship: the Pegasus 4S features a 5.7-inch screen with HD+ (720 x 1440 pixels) resolution, an octa-core, 1.5 GHz MediaTek MT6750T processor, 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB of internal memory (or 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage for a more expensive variant).

The device also follows another 2017 phone trend — dual-rear cameras — with a 16 MP and 8 MP sensors on the back. The front camera, on the other hand, comes in at 8 MP.

Rounding off the key specs is a 4,030 mAh battery, rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, micro-USB connectivity and a bottom-mounted speaker. It will run with Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box.

The ASUS Pegasus 4S will go on sale in China starting November 9 in Gold or Black color variants, but we don’t know yet if it will reach other markets (it’s possible that it will be rebranded as a ZenFone device elsewhere). We also don’t know how much it will cost, but based on the aforementioned specs, it’s unlikely to be sold at flagship prices — I’d be surprised if it was sold at more than the equivalent of $350.