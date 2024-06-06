ASUS shows off Mjolnir, a hammer-shaped power station with Qi 2.0 support

Hadlee Simons / Android Authority

TL;DR ASUS has shown off the ROG Mjolnir power station at Computex 2024.

This is a hammer-shaped power station with a detachable flashlight and Qi 2.0 charging support.

You might need to wait until early 2025 to get your hands on this device.

Whether you’re in the wild or live in a country with an unreliable electrical supply, power stations can be indispensable tools. There are a variety of options out there, but ASUS is showing off the first ROG-branded power station at Computex.

The ASUS ROG Mjolnir power station gets its name due to the torch attachment that sits atop it, making for a design that looks like Thor’s hammer. It has a substantial 768Wh LiFePO4 battery, and the Taiwanese brand says it’ll power a 700W PC for an hour. Of course, you can expect a substantially longer run time if you’re using a laptop for work (e.g., typing, web browsing), featuring wattages below 100W. Nevertheless, this capacity exceeds that of my own Ecoflow River 2 Max, which offers a very respectable 512Wh battery.

The ROG Mjolnir’s standout feature has to be Qi 2.0 wireless charging support. This also brings MagSafe support for iPhone users. Either way, this seems to be one of the first power stations with Qi 2.0 compatibility. Don’t care about wireless charging? Then you’ll be happy to know that it also supports USB-C charging at up to 100W speeds thanks to the USB-PD standard.

Mjolnir: What else should you know? Once the power station’s battery runs dry, you can charge it up via AC power or solar power. There’s no word on the charging speed, but we hope ASUS takes cues from rivals and offers speedy zero to 80% charging times when using mains power. The company didn’t mention long-term battery health either.

Unfortunately, it seems like we might be in for quite a wait. An ASUS representative told us on the show floor that the ROG Mjolnir will likely launch in early 2025. There’s no word on pricing yet, either.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like

Comments