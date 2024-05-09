It's official: The next ASUS ROG Ally is coming soon

TL;DR ASUS has scheduled a YouTube premiere for its “next ROG Ally” device.

A recent leak suggests that the Taiwanese firm will offer a refreshed model rather than a ROG Ally 2.

ASUS launched the ROG Ally handheld roughly a year ago, and it’s a respectable Windows-based handheld that isn’t without its flaws. It looks like the company isn’t wasting time, as it’s just teased the arrival of a new model.

ASUS has scheduled a YouTube premiere for later today at 3:00 PM ET (seen above), with the video titled “The next ROG Ally is coming.” The company didn’t reveal any more information about this device, so we’ll just have to wait for the video to land later today to get official details.

This isn’t the first time we’ve heard about a new ROG Ally device this week. Videocardz reported that ASUS will launch a so-called ROG Ally 2024 as a product refresh at Computex rather than a full-blown ROG Ally 2.

The outlet also asserts that the new ROG Ally model would still be equipped with the AMD Ryzen Z1 chip. It’s also believed that the refreshed model could address a notorious microSD card reader defect and potentially offer a bigger battery.

We also hope ASUS and other Windows handheld makers are working with Microsoft to deliver an improved Windows interface that takes better advantage of gamepads. After all, a polished, controller-optimized UI is one of the strengths of the Steam Deck.

You might like

Comments