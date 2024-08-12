Save 34% on the ASUS Chromebook Plus CX34 today only!

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

Are you looking to get a good Chromebook? The ASUS Chromebook Plus CX34 is a great option, but at $500, it may be a bit too expensive for some. It’s your lucky day, though! Best Buy’s Deal of the Day offers are slashing the cost down to just $329, saving you 34%. Get the ASUS Chromebook Plus CX34 for just $329

This deal is available from Best Buy, and it is part of the Deal of the Day offers. This means you can only score this discount today, until 10 PM Pacific.

ASUS has become one of the most respected brands in the Chromebook market, and the ASUS Chromebook Plus CX34 is one of their latest offerings. It is no lackluster, as you can assume given the fact it is a Chromebook Plus device. Chromebook Plus devices have minimum spec requirements, ensuring an excellent overall experience. They also support enhanced features, such as artificial intelligence tools, access to creator tools like the popular Adobe Photoshop software, and more.

In terms of specs, you’ll get a very capable 13th-gen Intel Core i5 processor and 8GB of RAM, so performance will be no issue for most of you. The 14-inch LED screen has a Full HD 1,080p resolution. Battery life also extends up to 10 hours. Not to mention, it is a pretty good-looking machine that is nicely built. In fact, it has a MIL-STD-810H certification, technically making it a rugged laptop.

Again, this is a Best Buy Deal of the Day discount, so you have to make up your mind before the end of the day. This is an outstanding laptop, even at its full $500 price. At $329, it is a total steal! Go get yours while you can.

If you’re looking for other options, we also have a list of the best Chromebooks available right now. There is something for every type of user and budget in there.

You might like

Comments