The ASUS Chromebook Flip CM5 drops to $299.99 Black Friday price

Those in the market for a new Chromebook that won’t break the bank are in a bit of luck today. Amazon just slashed $230 off the ASUS Chromebook Flip CM5, matching its previous lowest price from Black Friday last year. The versatile device is down to just $299.99 in the sale. ASUS Chromebook Flip CM5 for $299.99 ($230 off)

A big highlight of the Flip CM5 is a 15.6-inch Full HD touchscreen display with a versatile 360-degree hinge, allowing it to be used in various modes such as tent, stand, and tablet. This flexibility is complemented by a backlit keyboard that makes it easier to use in low-light conditions. It’s powered by an AMD Ryzen 3 3250C processor, plus 4GB of RAM and a 64GB SSD.

You’ve got a variety of connectivity options, including dual USB-C ports, a USB port, HDMI, and a microSD card reader. For internet and peripheral connections, it offers Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth 5.0. The design emphasizes durability with MIL-STD 810H certification and provides up to 10 hours of battery life, making it reliable for extended use throughout the day.

This is the best price on the Chromebook in months, and we don’t know when we’ll see it again. Hit the widget above to learn more.

