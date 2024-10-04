One of the best iPhone web browsers is coming to Android today

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR The Arc Search browser is reportedly launching on Android today (October 4).

The app has a Browse For Me button that effectively gives you a comprehensive overview for desired searches.

Apple iPhones occasionally get new apps before Android phones, and one of these apps is the well-received Arc Search browser. Fortunately, the waiting is practically over as the app is arriving on Android today.

Digital Trends reports that the Arc Search browser is launching on Android via the Play Store today (October 4). It’s worth noting that we can see the Play Store link but can’t actually see the app listing or download it just yet. So you might have to wait a few hours. We’ve nevertheless asked The Browser Company for clarification.

In any event, Arc Search stands out thanks to its Browse for Me feature. Typing in a web search and tapping the Browse For Me button results in Arc Search creating a lengthy overview for you, complete with links to referenced pages at the top of the overview. This is AI-driven, so the usual disclaimers around accuracy and hallucinations apply, but it still makes for an intuitive and useful tool in theory.

Arc Search on mobile also offers ad/tracker blocking, auto-archiving of old tabs, pinch-to-summarize functionality, and cross-device integration with Arc on other platforms. So this looks like a great alternative to web browsers like Chrome, Kiwi, Brave, Firefox, and others.

