Minimalist browser fans could soon have a new Android option

Dhruv Bhutani / Android Authority

TL;DR A new browser, Arc Search, will soon launch for Android, although we’re not sure of the exact timeline.

The browser has a minimalist design, with a few AI features built into it.

It also features an auto-archive function and a built-in ad blocker for a cleaner browsing experience.

If you use an Android phone, you know there are plenty of browsers available, from Google’s very own Chrome to privacy-focused alternatives like DuckDuckGo. Now, it appears that a new contender — Arc Search — might soon be joining the mix (via 9to5Google). The company confirmed this news on Threads in response to a question.

So what is it that makes Arc Search so special, especially for Android users, who face no dearth of options? Well, for one, the browser truly emphasizes a straightforward browsing experience, with a good bit of AI functionality, like the Browse for Me option, built into the platform.

Browse for Me works somewhat like Google’s AI Overviews, but it’s a little more advanced in that it analyzes several webpages based on your search query and creates a personalized webpage with the answer to your question, images, source links, and more. It’s worth noting that if you’re not too keen on using AI, you can still use Arc Search like a regular web browser.

Some of the other noteworthy features include an auto-archive function for old tabs and a built-in ad blocker, both of which give you a clean browsing experience. There are also a few mobile-focused features to look forward to, like a reader mode and quick keyboard access. In terms of the UI, the browser has a fairly minimalist and sleek design, making it easy to navigate.

While we’re not sure when the Android version will be available, the company’s Threads post and teaser likely means it’s on the horizon. Do you see yourself giving Arc Search a try when it arrives on Android? Let us know below.

