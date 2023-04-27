Apple Watch Ultra colors: Find your favorite combination here

Dhruv Bhutani / Android Authority

The Apple Watch Ultra brings a refreshed design to Apple’s plain but familiar smartwatch design. Changes to Apple’s largest watch to date aren’t just superficial. Now courting adventurous outdoor lovers, the Ultra packs a stronger, more durable chassis and lens, a protective lip around its digital crown, and a new programmable Action Button. But those shopping for Apple Watch Ultra colors won’t have to do much searching or choosing.

Customization options are limited. Unlike the Apple Watch Series 8‘s bevy of options, the Apple Watch Ultra comes in a single size, a single internal configuration, and a single finish. The only real customization options provided are the straps.

Apple Watch Ultra colors

Titanium

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

The Apple Watch Ultra is also available in a single color and finish: Titanium. The chassis might be mundane, but it’s impressively durable and suits the use case of the Ultra. You likely wouldn’t want a chipped-up all-black finish. Apple notes the use of aerospace-grade material which is proven to be highly impact resistant. The display is slathered in equally-tough sapphire glass.

Apple Watch Ultra bands If you really want to customize your Apple Watch Ultra, you’ll have to opt for one of the three band styles available. While there’s only one Apple Watch Ultra finish, each official band caters to a different type of user. Additionally, each of the Apple Watch Ultra bands is available in three colorways.

Alpine Loop

Apple

The Alpine Loop band is a bendable fabric band that Apple claims is best for overland adventurers. The fabric ensures skin breathability, while the G-hook fastening system is easy to remove and adjust on the fly. The Alpine Loop is also available in small, medium, and large sizes, with orange, green, and Starlight color options.

Ocean Band:

Apple

The Ocean Band is arguably the most intricate of the three Apple Watch Ultra bands on offer. It includes a stretchy, tubular design that can withstand water and flexes with your arm. The titanium buckle also makes for a more secure fit. As its name suggests, this is the best option for swimmers and divers. The Ocean Band is available in a single size, but its colorways include Midnight, white, and yellow. Personally, I feel the yellow option is the best colorway of the nine available.

Trail Loop:

Apple

The Trail Loop is the simplest of the Apple Watch Ultra bands on offer. Thanks to its thin and light design, it’s the best band for running and endurance sport. Its one-piece design and pull tab make it easy to adjust on the move, while the fabric is kinder to the skin. It’s available in small/medium and medium/large sizes, while colorways include three two-tone options: black/gray, blue/gray, and yellow/beige.

Apple Watch Ultra colors FAQs

Which Apple Watch Ultra color is best? We recommend shopping for a band that’ll best serve your use case before going for a color. However, we do quite like the yellow Ocean Band and the orange Alpine Loop. Both give the Ultra’s plain titanium finish some character.

Does the Apple Watch Ultra come in black? No. Unfortunately, the Apple Watch Ultra is not available in black. It’s only available in a single finish: Titanium.

