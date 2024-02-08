Apple Music, Apple TV, Apple Devices apps are finally available on Windows

Joe Hindy / Android Authority

TL;DR Microsoft has announced that official apps from Apple for Apple Music, Apple TV, and Apple Devices are now available through the Microsoft Store on Windows PCs.

Users can now enjoy Apple Music and Apple TV through native apps on Windows.

The Apple Devices app fills in the gap left by iTunes, allowing you to back up, restore, and sync your iPhone, iPad, iPod, and iPod Touch.

Apple Music faces stiff competition from Spotify and YouTube Music on Android, but it works well for iPhone users. But it’s a myth that all iPhone users are deeply entrenched in Apple’s ecosystem. Many iPhone users continue using other devices, like recommended earbuds and Windows PCs. If you are one of those, Apple has just released apps for Apple Music, Apple TV, and Apple Devices for Windows PCs.

Microsoft has announced that Windows apps for Apple Music, Apple TV, and Apple Devices are now available through the Microsoft Store on Windows devices. This is excellent news for iPhone users, who can now enjoy these services through a native app.

With the Apple Devices app, you can now update, back up, or restore your iPhone, iPad, iPod, and iPod touch with Windows. You can sync music, movies, and TV shows with your Windows PC. A lot of this functionality existed within iTunes, but since that app was discontinued, there was a gap in functionality for Windows users.

I tried out the Apple Devices app installed via the Windows Store and was able to back up my iPhone 15 Pro Max to my Windows PC. This is great as I don’t need to rely on an iCloud backup for my iPhone, and my Windows PC has enough storage to handle large backups without incurring additional costs.

The only caveat is that you need a wired connection, as the app does not support a wireless connection with the iPhone. A wireless connection would have been perfect for maintaining a backup of my iPhone photos directly on my Windows computer without using a cloud service or a third-party app as an intermediary.

I don’t use Apple Music or Apple TV, but Apple provides a free trial when you purchase an iPhone. Having an official Windows app will help more users experience the service better.

