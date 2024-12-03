Apple Music's annual recap now available ahead of Spotify Wrapped

Joe Hindy / Android Authority

TL;DR Apple Music is now offering its Replay 2024 statistics on a dedicated webpage.

The summary includes users’ top songs, artists, genres, playlists, albums, and more.

You can also add a playlist compiling your 100 most streamed songs to your library.

Every December, certain music streaming apps offer users a recap of their streaming activity from the departing year — and this year is no different. While Spotify users impatiently await this year’s Wrapped, Apple Music has now launched its Replay 2024. Unfortunately, like previous editions, the recap continues to be presented through a dedicated webpage you can view in a web browser or the Apple Music app.

The Replay 2024 playlist on Apple Music has been available since the beginning of the year. The company updates it automatically on a weekly basis, letting users check their 100 most streamed songs at any point throughout the year. The service also offers a monthly recap feature on replay.music.apple.com.

Beyond what’s already been available for months, Apple Music users can now view the highlight reel that summarizes the entirety of their year. This includes the total minutes streamed, along with their top songs, artists, genres, playlists, and albums. The reel also highlights whether you’re one of the most active listeners for a particular artist.

To encourage social media posting of the Replay 2024 statistics, Apple Music includes a dedicated button that lets users quickly share a particular slide as an image or short video. However, these features remain only accessible through the webpage rather than a native Apple Music app interface.

Similarly, YouTube Music made its annual recap available last month, and Spotify has been actively teasing its Wrapped — which could potentially debut to free and premium users as soon as this week.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like

Comments