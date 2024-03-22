The MacBook Pro M3 drops $200 to its Black Friday price

Kris Carlon / Android Authority

With its price matching its premium specs, the 2023 MacBook Pro isn’t cheap, so any savings to be had on the high-end laptop always catch our eye. We’ve spotted that the 14-inch model with M3 chip is back at its Black Friday price in this week’s Amazon sale, giving you the chance to pick it up for $1,399. 2023 Apple 14-inch MacBook Pro (M3, 8GB, 512GB) for $1,399 ($200 off)

This configuration of the MacBook Pro with 8GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD has never sold for less, and only one colorway is on sale at this price. That can often indicate that Amazon only has a limited stock available, so you may not have long to decide if it’s the deal for you.

This thing is a powerhouse, thanks to the cutting-edge Apple M3 chip with an 8-core CPU and 10-core GPU. It also boasts an impressive battery life of up to 22 hours, ensuring you can work all day without reaching for a charger. The 14.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR display ensures it looks as good as it performs, showcasing an extreme dynamic range and over 1000 nits of brightness. On top of that, its 1080p camera and upgraded audio systems ensure you look and sound your best during virtual meetings.

Versatile connectivity on the laptop includes MagSafe, Thunderbolt/USB 4 ports, and more, alongside Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3. The MacBook Pro also features a secure and responsive Magic Keyboard with Touch ID, advanced security measures, and solid build quality, making it an excellent choice for both professional and personal use.

As we said, supply may be diminishing fast. Hit the widget above to learn more about the deal.

