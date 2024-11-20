Deals: Apple MacBook Air M3 13-inch and 15-inch hit record-low prices!

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

If you’re looking to get a laptop that is nicely designed, capable, and very portable, the first one that comes to mind is definitely the MacBook Air series. The latest version you can get right now is the one with the Apple M3 chip, and it comes in two sizes: 13-inch and 15-inch. Both are on sale today, reaching all-time low prices of $849 and $1,044, respectively! Buy the 13-inch Apple MacBook Air M3 with 16GB of RAM for $849 Buy the 15-inch Apple MacBook Air M3 with 16GB of RAM for $1,044

Both of these offers are available from Amazon, and are labeled as “limited time deals.” Additionally, the discount applies regardless of which color version you pick. Both models are available in Midnight, Silver, Space Gray, and Starlight.

Save for a few differences, the 13-inch and 15-inch Apple MacBook Air M3 are nearly identical. We’ll cover the main differences later; for now, let’s focus on the main experience. These are formidable laptops, and we keep recommending them as the best laptops for most people.

The Apple MacBook Air M3 features a sleek, minimalist aluminum design. It’s now an iconic Apple look that many competitors have tried to replicate, mostly unsuccessfully. You’ll also get a really nice backlit keyboard and a large glass trackpad.

Apple made a massive performance leap by introducing its M-series chips. The M3 is still the best you can currently get on a MacBook Air. If you want an M4, you’ll have to upgrade to a MacBook Pro. Paired with 16GB of RAM, you get a level of performance that is really hard to beat. As we’ve mentioned in the past, this laptop can handle nearly anything a user can throw at it, including RAW photo and 4K video editing. Many actually use these to play games, too. Needless to say, these models will breeze through any other casual tasks. Battery life is also pretty awesome, at up to 18 hours per full charge.

Dhruv Bhutani / Android Authority

As for the differences, there are only a few, and they make total sense. Of course, the 15-inch model is larger. The smaller version measures 0.44 x 11.97 x 8.46in, while the 15-inch model is 0.45 x 13.40 x 8.46in. The larger MacBook Air is also slightly heavier at 3.3lbs, instead of 2.7lbs. The screen sizes are 13.6 inches and 15.3 inches, to be exact. Apple added extra pixels to the 15-inch model to avoid pixelation. The 13-inch model has a 2,560 x 1,664 resolution, while the 15-inch version gets a 2,880 x 1,864 definition. There’s also a slight battery size difference, but there is no difference in battery life. Likely because the larger screen uses more energy.

However, there is one difference some of you may care about. While the smaller MacBook Air has four speakers, the more prominent 15-inch model gets a six-speaker sound system with force-cancelling woofers. It will sound better, which is a really nice upgrade if you’ll be using it to consume media more often.

Remember, these are “limited time deals” at prices we’ve never seen in the past. That seems like the perfect equation for a short-lived deal! You best act quickly and get yours as soon as you can, so make up your mind soon.

