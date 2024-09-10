Take an Apple MacBook Air M2 home at a $200 discount!

Mahmoud Itani / Android Authority

If you’re looking for a great laptop but don’t feel too excited about spending $1,000 or more, here’s a great deal on a great laptop that will satisfy most users’ needs. The Apple MacBook Air M2 is $200 off right now, bringing the price down to just $799. Get the Apple MacBook Air M2 for just $799

This deal is available from Amazon, and the discount applies to all color versions of the MacBook Air M2. These include Midnight, Silver, Space Gray, and Starlight. We’ve only seen it go for a lower $749 price once before, but that was an exclusive deal for My Best Buy subscribers. Otherwise, this is still a record-low price, at least on Amazon.

Apple MacBook Air (M2) Apple MacBook Air (M2) Thin, light, and powerful The MacBook Air with an M2 chip brings the thin and lightweight design you'd expect from an Air, but with all the might of the M2 silicon. See price at Amazon Save $200.00

While one generation behind, the Apple MacBook Air M2 is still an amazing machine, and very few of you will need more than this device. The Apple M2 processor and 8GB of RAM are surprisingly good, likely due to Apple’s tight optimization with software and hardware. Some of our co-workers still use an M2 to edit 4K video, and I’ve personally edited RAW photography without a single hiccup. Of course, the machine will easily run through your more casual apps and browsing.

Performance aside, the MacBook Air is a great laptop. Competing manufacturers have tried to emulate the slim and metallic design Air design for years, and most have been unsuccessful at even getting close to it. It’s now an iconic look you can recognize from a mile away.

The large trackpad and backlit keyboard are also surprisingly good for a computer of such a portable size. Not to mention the 13.6-inch display, which is gorgeous. It has a 2,560 x 1,664 resolution, and the IPS-LED panel can reproduce the whole DCI-P3 color spectrum, making it great for creators, movie fans, and even gamers.

You’ll be hard-pressed to find a better laptop at this price point. Heck, it’s one of the best computers, even at its full $999 price! At just $799, it’s a total steal.

by the way, if you don’t mind paying a bit more for the latest MacBook Air, the M3 version is $899 right now, which is also a $200 discount.

