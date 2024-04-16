The new 15-inch M3 MacBook Air gets its first $150 markdown

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

It’s barely been a month since the launch of the 2024 MacBook Air, but Amazon is now giving you the chance to save $150 on the 15-inch model. Thanks to a combination of a discount and an on-page coupon, you can drop the price of the sleek Apple laptop to just $1,049.99. 2024 Apple MacBook Air (15-inch, M3, 8GB, 256GB)

That price refers to the base model, but it’s great to see that the same markdown is available on all variants of the MacBook Air. So whether you want 8GB or 16GB of RAM, 256GB or 512GB storage, and in whichever of the four colorways suits your aesthetic, you can save $150 on retail.

There isn’t much revolutionary about the latest iteration of the popular machine, but Apple fans certainly won’t be disappointed either. The new Apple M3 chip certainly delivers on the performance front, and the 15.3-inch Liquid Retina display supports a billion colors. That all comes in a lightweight package that’s less than half an inch in thickness and with a battery that can keep you going for 18 hours. For connectivity, it includes two Thunderbolt ports, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, and a MagSafe charging port, along with the ability to connect two external displays even with the laptop closed. It also features a 1080p FaceTime HD camera, triple microphones, and six speakers with Spatial Audio.

This coupon could last a week or an hour, such is the dynamic nature of Amazon offers. Hit the widget above to catch it while it’s live.

