These iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro dummy units give us iPhone X vibes

TL;DR Images of dummy units of all four phones in the upcoming iPhone 16 series have leaked.

From these images, the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus look a lot like the erstwhile iPhone X, thanks to the vertically stacked camera.

We also see the Action button and the Capture button across all four iPhone 16s.

We’re many months away from an iPhone 16 launch, but that doesn’t mean the rumor mills stop. After a few years of duplicity, the iPhone 16 series appears destined to shake things up for the lineup, with Apple appearing to opt for a new camera design and a new Capture button alongside different screen diagonals. Thanks to new images of dummy units, we now have our best look at what the entire iPhone 16 series could look like.

Leaker Sonny Dickson has shared these images of what are likely dummy unit phones from the upcoming iPhone 16 series.

Right off the bat, the dummy units give off an iPhone X-like vibe, especially on the base iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus. Apple appears to be reorienting the camera stack, likely to enable the iPhone 16 to shoot spatial videos for the Apple Vision Pro (which requires two cameras positioned side-by-side for 3D stereo recording and accurate depth mapping). Apple could also trim down the square camera island, though we do see a sensor placed outside of the camera island.

While not immediately clear, the Pro iPhones are expected to be slightly larger than the vanilla iPhones in the iPhone 16 series. We can see a hint of this in these images. The iPhone 16 Pro could feature a 6.3-inch display, up from the 6.1-inch display of the iPhone 16, while the iPhone 16 Pro Max could feature a 6.9-inch display, up from the 6.7-inch display of the iPhone 16 Plus.

The sides of these dummy phones offer some more nuggets of information. Apple appears to be extending the Action button to all four phones in the iPhone 16 series. All four phones also appear to carry the new Capture button below the power button. We can also see the thicker camera bumps on the Pro iPhones, but Apple has been doing that for a while now as the Pro iPhones have better camera hardware.

