Here's how you can get any iPhone 16 series device for free, no trade-in required

The Apple iPhone 16 series isn’t even out yet. While we don’t expect to see any discounts soon, there are some ways to save on Apple’s latest and greatest. Boost Mobile is giving you most iPhone 16 models for $0.01, so technically free, if you sign up for an Infinite Access for iPhone plan. You can save as much as $1,000, so any model that costs more than that will require a small monthly payment on the remainder of the balance. Save $1,000 on any Apple iPhone 16 series device with Boost Mobile

We’re linking to this deal on Amazon, for convenience, but you can also take advantage of this discount on Boost Mobile’s website.

It’s important to know that in order to save $1,000, you must sign up for a 36-month financing plan, and you must also sign up for a $65 per month Infinite Access for iPhone plan. One really cool feature about this plan is that you can upgrade to the latest iPhone every 12 months!

Apple iPhone 16 series free with Boost Mobile Infinite Access plan Apple iPhone 16 series free with Boost Mobile Infinite Access plan The entry-level iPhone 16. Featuring a 6.1-inch display with a sleek aluminum design, the iPhone 16 offers a faster processor than its predecessor, an Action button, and vertically stacked rear cameras for stunning spatial video recording. Experience a boost in performance with the power of Apple Intelligence, all in fresh colors like green, pink, blue, and white. See price at Boost Mobile Save $829.98

The Apple iPhone 16 series comes with some great devices, including the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max. We haven’t tested these yet, but they are looking like excellent devices, especially to those invested in the Apple ecosystem.

If you’re getting the base model, all models except the Pro Max will cost under $1,000, so those are the ones you can get completely free. The base model of the Pro Max is the only one over a thousand, at $1,199. Considering the 36 monthly payments, you’ll end up paying an extra $5.55 per month to cover the additional $199. Of course, prices will vary once you start upgrading the storage.

The regular iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus will come with a powerful Apple A18 processor, while both Pro versions will rock an Apple A18 Pro chip. All come with 8GB of RAM. The A18 is said to be 30% faster than the previous gen, while the A18 Pro is 15% faster than the predecessor. Regardless, performance will be no issue.

Battery life ranges between 22 hours and 33 hours, depending on the model. The Pro camera systems are also more advanced, featuring better general specs and an extra camera. If you want all the details, you can get them in our Apple iPhone 16 series hub.

We’re not sure how long these $1,000 credits will last, so you’ll want to sign up for this offer sooner rather than later. Also, keep in mind these phones are still only available for pre-order, and the actual release date is on September 20, 2024. This means you’ll have to wait a few days before you get your new iPhone 16.

