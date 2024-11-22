Apple iPad 10th Generation plummets to record-low price: Just $249.99!

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

Are you thinking of getting an iPad? As soon as you start looking at the Air and Pro models, they can get really expensive. Casual users like me don’t really want to pay over $500 for a tablet, much less $1,000+ for a Pro version. That’s where the Apple iPad 10th Generation gets the spotlight, with a $349 retail price. With Black Friday deals going hot, that price is slashed way down to $249.99, still the current all-time low price for this device. Get the Apple iPad 10th Generation for just $249.99

This offer is available from Amazon, but the discount doesn’t apply to all color versions. As of the time of writing this, only the Blue and Silver models reach maximum savings. Additionally, the $249.99 price point can only be achieved through an on-page $29.01 coupon, which you must apply manually. If you pick another color or don’t clip the coupon on, the price is $279.

Apple iPad 10th Gen (64GB, Wi-Fi) Apple iPad 10th Gen (64GB, Wi-Fi) The new iPad for 2022 is a huge shift for the line. The newest iPad abandons the old design and also abandons the Lightning port. It gets numerous internal upgrades and even some fun colors. See price at Amazon Save $99.01 With Coupon!

The Apple iPad 10th Generation is the cheapest tablet Apple still offers. Sure, you can still get the 9th-generation iPad for $199.99, but we no longer think that deal is worth it, especially with the upgraded model currently being only $50 more.

While more affordable than every other current iPad, the 10th-generation Apple iPad still offers a fantastic experience. It is very nicely designed, adopting Apple’s newer design language with squared-0ff edges and aluminum back. It’s also nice that you can pick some really fun colors.

While performance isn’t up there with other iPads, casual users honestly won’t notice much of a difference. The Apple A14 Bionic and 4GB of RAM do a really good job handling pretty much all the usual apps. It can even handle games with ease, and I have personally used one of these to edit RAW photos on Lightroom, without a single hiccup.

The display is nicely sized at 10.9 inches, with a 2,360 x 1,640 resolution. This makes it a great option for consuming media. And if you want to get creative, it has support for the 1st-generation Apple Pencil and USB-C Apple Pencil. Battery life is also pretty nice, at up to 10 hours per charge.

This is a record-low price, and we don’t expect the offer to last very long. The only time we saw the base iPad reach this price was in October, and the sale disappeared as soon as it came. Go get your iPad now, if you’ve made up your mind on it!

