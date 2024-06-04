This 42% discount on the Apple HomePod 2 blows other deals away

Roger Fingas / Android Authority

It might not be the most likely source, but Verizon has come out swinging today with the best deal to date on the new Apple HomePod (2nd Generation). The carrier is offering the smart speaker for just $174.99 today, marking a $125 drop from the retail price. Apple HomePod (2nd Generation) for $174.99 ($125 off)

The offer is curiously only on the Midnight colorway of the Apple HomePod 2, but that is unlikely to be a concern at this price. We hadn’t previously tracked the device any cheaper than $250 in other sales, so this is an unprecedented opportunity to save.

Apple HomePod (2nd Generation) Apple HomePod (2nd Generation) Apple's 2nd gen HomePod marks a return to full-sized smart speakers. Apple's 2023 HomePod update delivers a more compact design, and smart home improvements including Matter, Thread, and built-in room climate sensors. See price at Verizon Save $125.00

The Apple HomePod 2 offers an impressive audio experience with its five tweeters and four-inch woofer, producing high-quality, bass-heavy sound. It supports spatial audio with Dolby Atmos and adapts to room acoustics automatically. Integrated seamlessly into the Apple ecosystem, it features Matter and Thread support for smart home connectivity, along with built-in temperature and humidity sensors for HomeKit automation. The HomePod’s smart design includes a recessed touch control panel and a detachable power cord. It’s certainly another success story from Apple in terms of engineering, and well worth a look at this amazing price.

We can’t imagine this deal is going to last very long, so don’t miss out. You can hit the widget above to find the offer.

