Apple suffers setback as GM plans to phase out Apple CarPlay with Google's help

TL;DR Future General Motors EV will no longer offer Apple CarPlay or Android Auto.

Apple CarPlay and Android Auto will still be offered on GM’s combustion vehicles.

The biggest manufacturer of cars in the US, General Motors (GM), is thinking about the future of its electric vehicles (EV). And it looks like Apple CarPlay nor Android Auto will play a part in that future.

As reported by Reuters, GM is planning to halt support of Apple CarPlay and Android Auto in its future EVs. Instead, the automaker will design onboard navigation and infotainment systems with the help of Google. This change is expected to start with the launch of the 2024 Chevrolet Blazer.

If you’re unfamiliar with Apple CarPlay or Android Auto, they are systems that mirror the driver’s smartphone screen. Both systems do this by bypassing the vehicle’s infotainment system. GM wants to create a new built-in infotainment system that drivers will use. It’s possible that this could help GM collect more data on how people drive and charge EVs.

GM’s Chevrolet brand once claimed it offered more models with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto than any other brand. As a result, this is a big blow to Apple in its competition with Google to appear on as many US dashboard screens as possible.

Although this is a new announcement, this isn’t the beginning of GM’s partnership with Google. According to the outlet, the two companies have been working together since 2019. This partnership was created to “develop the software foundations for infotainment systems that will be more tightly integrated with other vehicle systems such as GM’s Super Cruise driver assistant.”

According to GM, buyers of the company’s new EVs will have access to Google Maps and Google Assistant at no extra cost for eight years. The cars will also offer apps like Spotify, Audible, and more.

For drivers who still want to use their phone with their car, GM plans to still include Apple CarPlay and Android Auto in its combustion models. However, the automaker aims to phase out combustion light-duty vehicle production in 2035. Additionally, future EV drivers will still be able to listen to music or make calls with their smartphones by connecting to Bluetooth.

