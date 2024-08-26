Our two very favorite headphones are heavily discounted right now

Chris Thomas / Android Authority

Are you looking for the best headphones money can buy? There are plenty out there, but we have a list of the best headphones over at our sister site, SoundGuys.com. The Apple AirPods Max and Sony WH-1000XM5 sit at the top of this list, though, and both of them are at a hefty discount right now.

You can get the Apple AirPods Max for $399, a $150 discount. We would mostly recommend these ones to Apple users. If you’re platform agnostic, the Sony WH-1000XM5 are $328 right now, which equates to a $102 discount. Get the Apple AirPods Max for $399 Get the Sony WH-1000XM5 for $328

Both of these deals are available from Amazon. The Apple AirPods Max sale is labeled as a “limited time deal,” and you can pick between all available colors. Meanwhile, the Sony WH-1000XM5 sale is sold and shipped by Adorama. The discount also applies to all available colors.

Apple AirPods Max: The best for Apple users

Apple AirPods Max Apple AirPods Max A spectacular pair of headphones with best-in-class ANC The AirPods Max wireless headphones offer best-in-class noise canceling with twenty hours of battery life. They provide excellent frequency response and great audio features. See price at Amazon Save $150.00 Limited Time Deal!

Those well invested in the Apple ecosystem won’t want to break the flow, and nothing beats the Apple AirPods Max. These headphones are nicely designed, as any Apple product should be. The minimalist look is always on point, the metallic construction is sturdy, and the earpads are very comfortable. Not only that, but these headphones are pretty amazing overall.

These have a clear and pleasing sound signature, and ANC performance competes only with the best in the industry. The transparency mode is equally impressive. You’ll even get spatial audio. Not to mention, you’ll get a plethora of Apple features, such as Find My support, auto-pausing, Siri access, and device switching. Battery life is about 21 hours, which is pretty nice.

Sony WH-1000XM5: The best for general users

Sony WH-1000XM5 Sony WH-1000XM5 The king of the ANC pack extends its reign See price at Amazon Save $71.99

If you’re not that into the Apple ecosystem, the Sony WH-1000XM5 is an excellent pair of headphones. In fact, we believe these to be the very best overall headphones for most people. The audio quality is superb, and the ANC is also stunning. Even the microphone impressed us!

Of course, you get plenty of other features. These include Bluetooth multipoint support, a custom EQ, and Find My Device support. Battery life is quite impressive, offering about 32 hours with ANC on, according to our SoundGuys standardized tests. And turning off ANC will yield over 53 hours! Are you signing up for any of these? You might want to act soon. These prices are very close to Amazon Prime Day levels, and these types of sales don’t last too long.

