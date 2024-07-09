Apple AirPods Max price drops by $150

Adam Molina / Android Authority

If you’re an iPhone user, chances are you also want to rock Apple’s own AirPods. The Apple AirPods Max happen to be the best the company has to offer, but they are usually mighty expensive at $549. A good deal on these is always welcomed, and discounts don’t come often, so you’ll be glad to hear the Apple AirPods Max are $150 off right now, and you can get them for just $399. Get the Apple AirPods Max for just $399

The deal is available from Amazon, and it seems to be part of the Amazon Prime Day hype, though there is no reassurance of this. You can get the discounted price on any of the available color options, which include Space Gray, Silver, Sky Blue, Pink, and Green.

Apple AirPods Max Apple AirPods Max A spectacular pair of headphones with best-in-class ANC The AirPods Max wireless headphones offer best-in-class noise canceling with twenty hours of battery life. They provide excellent frequency response and great audio features. See price at Amazon Save $150.00

We loved the Apple AirPods Max, but mainly for those who are invested in the Apple ecosystem. Android users have better options. That said, the Apple AirPods Max have excellent sound quality, some of the best active noise canceling performance, and a gorgeous Apple design.

The AirPods Max also have great features like transparency mode and auto-pausing when removing the headphones. They support spatial audio, as well as Bluetooth multipoint. Battery life is also quite outstanding. In fact, we managed to make them last about 21 hours, more than Apple’s advertised 20 hours! These are also very comfortable over-the-ear cans.

Our only main complaint is that at $549, you can find many other great options. At $399, though, the AirPods Max headset is looking much more enticing. Go get it while you can! There is no sign of how long this deal will last.

