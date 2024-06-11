Surprise $200 savings on the 2024 MacBook Air

Dhruv Bhutani / Android Authority

Everyone may be talking about what came out of the WWDC stream yesterday, but this deal is a bigger shock from Apple for my money. For a brand famously frugal when it comes to discounting its latest tech, a $200 discount on the impressive new MacBook after less than three months on the market was not on my bingo card. But it’s a welcome surprise and lets you pick up the 13-inch 2024 MacBook Air for just $899. 2024 Apple MacBook Air (13-inch, M3, 8GB, 256GB) for $899 ($200 off)

The deal is on the base model of the laptop and is available on all four colorways. There are also price drops on the other variants with 512GB storage and 16GB RAM, with most being $170 off. Why there’s a deeper discount on the most affordable device isn’t clear, but we’re here for it.

The 2024 MacBook Air boasts impressive upgrades with the new M3 processor, enhancing performance for everyday tasks while maintaining its lightweight design at 2.7 pounds. The 13.6-inch LCD is bright and clear, complemented by a 1080p webcam. The device can support two external displays and features Wi-Fi 6E for faster internet speeds. It retains the sleek design, MagSafe charging, and the minimalist port selection from previous models, with two USB 4/Thunderbolt ports and a headphone jack.

Battery life remains strong, promising up to 18 hours, and the Midnight color option comes with an anodization seal to minimize fingerprints. You’re getting 8GB of RAM, 256GB storage, an 8-core CPU, and up to 10-core GPU in this model.

Apple won’t always be this generous, so don’t miss out. You can hit the widget above to find the deal.

You might like

Comments