This AOC gaming laptop is $1,200 off right now, but you must act quickly

AOC is well-known for its great monitors, but it also makes laptops, and this one comes at an amazing discount right now. Usually priced at $1,700, you can currently take the AOC AX16PRO Gaming Laptop home for a mere $500. That is a 70% discount! You must act quickly to score this deal, though. Get the AOC AX16PRO Gaming Laptop for only $500

This sale is available directly from Amazon, and it is labeled as a “limited time deal.” Not only is there a time limit on this offer, but also a quantity one. As of the time of posting this sale, 20% of the available units have been claimed. So you’ll have to be quick if you want to score one of the other 80% of the units.

The discount works in two steps. For starters, there is an automatic price cut to $600. Then, you’ll have to manually clip on a $100 coupon on the Amazon product page. This takes the price down to just $500.

AOC AX16PRO Gaming Laptop AOC AX16PRO Gaming Laptop See price at Amazon Save $1,200.00 Limited Time Deal!

The AOC AX16PRO is an awesome machine, and it is actually labeled as a gaming laptop. As such, the specs are really nice. You get an AMD Ryzen 5700U processor and 16GB of RAM. While there is no dedicated GPU, those specs are enough to run many games, and most applications, very efficiently.

Other features include a backlit keyboard, a 16.1-inch Full HD display, over eight hours of battery life, 3D sound, and a slim design that measures only 16.8mm in thickness. It even has Wi-Fi 6, and the laptop has a bunch of ports, which will be very convenient for connectivity. These include two USB-C ports, two USB-A ports, a full HDMI connection, a microSD card slot, and a 3.5mm headset jack.

Want in on this deal? Again, the quantities are limited, and 20% of the available stock has already been claimed. Go get your AOC AX16PRO Gaming Laptop as soon as possible!

