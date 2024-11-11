You are not alone: These two annoying YouTube playback bugs are frustrating users

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR The latest YouTube app update has two prominent bugs that are frustrating users.

The app’s picture-in-picture mini-player goes off the screen when users try to launch it.

Users are also unable to resume paused videos unless they enter landscape fullscreen mode.

YouTube is testing a new gesture change that swipes to the next video instead of exiting the fullscreen video player. While that change appears to be a limited test, the latest app update rolling out widely brings two rather annoying bugs to the video streaming app.

Starting with the first bug in the YouTube app’s latest update, its picture-in-picture mini-player is bugged out, not letting many users access it reliably. Reddit user a1200i highlights in this video that the mini-player goes off the screen if you place it on the right side of the screen.

Many users are also complaining that if you pause a video, you cannot resume it until you expand the video to fullscreen. Reddit user zomby_c highlights this bug in the video below:

From the looks of it, the bugs are present on YouTube for Android, but not on the iOS version of the app. We’ve tried the latest available update on both platforms and are unable to replicate either bug. It is possible that Google has stopped the rollout of the buggy update, although given the number of complaints, we presume the buggy update did reach many users.

We’ve contacted Google to highlight these bugs and the app’s swipe gesture change test. We’ll update this article when we hear back from them.

Have you encountered these bugs in the latest YouTube update? If so, what issue have you faced, and on which platform? Let us know in the comments below!

