All these Anker and UGREEN deals will keep your devices charged on the cheap

Are you looking for a great charger? We have a great list of the best wall chargers for every type of user. They can get a bit expensive, though. If you’re looking to save money, today, we have noticed an influx of great deals on excellent chargers from Anker and UGREEN. Let’s go over all of them and see which is the best fit for you.

Note: Though Amazon Prime Day is over, some of these deals are for Amazon Prime members only. You can learn more about Amazon Prime pricing here. If you’re a new member, you can also sign up for a 30-day free trial.

I am a fan of the Anker 733 Power Bank, as it works great as a multi-port wall charger, but there is a reason why it is a bit larger than other alternatives. This one comes with an integrated 10,000mAh battery, so it doubles as a power bank! Now, if you need more battery capacity, there’s also the Anker PowerCore 24K Power Bank.

UGREEN charger deals UGREEN is also gaining popularity, mostly recognized for offering great charging accessories at lower prices. It’s also a bit more adventurous with its designs, as you will realize with the first option, which looks like the cutest little robot! The brand is also fond of GaN tech, multi-port designs, and fast charging speeds. UGREEN Uno Charger 65W for $35 ($15 off)

UGREEN Nexode 65W 3-Port Charger for $25 ($25 off)

UGREEN Nexode 100W 4-Port Charger for $41 ($34 off)

UGREEN Nexode 140W GaN 3-Port Wall Charger for $68 ($42 off) The UGREEN Uno Charger is absolutely my favorite charger, just because of how cool it looks. It’s the robot charger you see in this article’s featured image. Not only does it look cool, but it is also very portable, has three ports, and can output up to 65W. If you don’t care for looks, though, you can save some cash on the UGREEN Nexode 65W 3-Port Charger, which is as good but looks like a normal plug. If you need more power, there are 100W and 140W options. Are you looking to supercharge your charging experience? Any of these devices will work amazingly. Make sure to sign up for these deals soon, though. We’re not sure how long they will last.

