Anker's slim 65W charger is a must-have for your crowded power strip

Unlike most slim chargers with prongs on the broad side, Anker’s new charger positions the prongs on the narrow side, optimizing it for tight spaces on power strips.

The charger is listed on Anker Japan’s website with a winter 2024 launch date and a price of ¥6,990 (around $47 USD). Its U.S. release is still uncertain.

If you’re like most people, you have at least a few power strips that have become overcrowded with bulky chargers. Such overcrowding can make it hard for you to access and use all the available outlets. This would be especially frustrating if you need more outlets to plug in other devices. Well, the good news is that Anker has come up with a pretty smart solution to this problem.

The company is launching a new 65W charger that has a slim enough frame to fit between larger adapters on a power strip (via The Verge). As the outlet reports, this sort of charger isn’t exactly novel in its design. However, most slim chargers we’ve seen so far have prongs on the broad side of the charger, which enables you to plug them into outlets behind furniture or other tight spaces. Anker, on the other hand, has taken a different approach by positioning the prongs toward the end of the narrow side.

This slim charger is currently listed on Anker Japan’s website, which states the product is slated for launch in the winter of 2024. It’s priced at ¥6,990, but the website doesn’t list any specific details about the charger, except that it will have two ports.

While we’re not sure if and when it will launch in the United States, we do have a sneak peek at its design thanks to a hands-on video shared by a Japanese outlet on X (formerly Twitter).

If the Japanese pricing is anything to go by, the charger should cost under $50, that is if it launches in the United States. Do you see yourself buying this compact charger? Let us know in the comments below.

