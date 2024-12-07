Tired of waiting? These Anker fast chargers are on sale!

Both of these offers are available from Amazon, and are exclusive to Amazon Prime subscribers. If you don’t have a Prime subscription, you can learn more about available plans and pricing here. Keep in mind new members get a free 30-day trial, so you might not even have to pay, and you can cancel whenever you wish.

Anker Prime Charger (100W, 3 Ports, GaN)

The Anker Prime Charger (100W, 3 Ports, GaN) is a great option if you want something that is powerful, you still very portable. It will be a great travel companion that can keep all your devices juiced up with three ports: two USB-C ones and a USB-A connection.

While the ability to charge three products at once is certainly convenient, that isn’t really what makes this charger special. The Anker Prime Charger is fast! It can output a max of 100W, and both of its USB-C ports can reach said speeds if charging only one device at a time.

Wattage will get shared if you plug in multiple devices, but the fastest port will still charge at 65W when you use all three ports simultaneously. That is still enough to fast-charge most modern smartphones, which usually charge at about 30-45W max speeds.

Anker Prime Charging Station (8-in-1, 240W)

If you don’t mind sacrificing a bit of portability, the Anker Prime Charging Station (8-in-1, 240W) will be a great addition to any bedside table or desk. Of course, you can also take it wherever you wish, and it is pretty thin and compact, all things considered. It isn’t exactly designed for carrying around, but it can be done relatively comfortably.

Regardless, you’ll be rewarded with much better charging capabilities if you can upgrade to this one. The max output is a whopping 240W! There are four USB-C ports, and all of them can reach 140W when charging a single device. The USB-A ports can reach a maximum of 12W. Of course, the wattage also gets shared once you start plugging in more devices simultaneously. Not to mention, you’ll also get access to a couple of AC outlets, which is a really nice added benefit.

This is also not your typical charging station; it actually has some really cool smart features not commonly found on chargers. You can monitor and manage it through the official app. Some features include live charging monitoring, timers, scheduling, error alerts, and more. Keep in mind these deals won’t last forever, and they are pretty substantial ones. You might want to get one of these chargers sooner rather than later! Once you get a taste of true fast charging, you won’t be able to go back to a slow brick.

