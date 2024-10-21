Deals: These awesome Anker chargers are up to 41% off!

Both of these offers are available directly from Amazon, and they are labeled as “limited time deals.” In the case of the Anker 733 Power Bank, the discount applies to both color versions: black and golden. This also happens to be an all-time low price.

Anker Prime 67W GaN Wall Charger

Anker Prime 67W GaN Wall Charger Anker Prime 67W GaN Wall Charger See price at Amazon Save $20.00 Limited Time Deal!

The Anker Prime 67W GaN Wall Charger is a great charger many of you will love. It’s pretty small at 1.52 x 1.57 x 1.97 inches, thanks to GaN technology. Especially considering it has three ports: two USB-C and one USB-A. And despite its pocketability, it’s a pretty fast charger!

This unit can output a max of 67W, and both USB-C ports can reach these speeds. Of course, speeds get shared when charging multiple devices at once, so make sure you’re only charging one device if you plan to juice up at maximum speeds. If you want to use the USB-A port, that one has a max charging speed of 22.5W.

If you need more power, there is also the Anker Prime 100W USB-C Charger, which is only slightly bigger, but there’s no deal on it right now.

Anker 733 Power Bank

Anker 733 Power Bank Anker 733 Power Bank Three ports and up to 65W charging Plug it into the wall, or take it on the go, the Anker 733 power bank packs 10,000mAh of juice, or pumps out up to 65W of charging straight from the wall as a plugin charger. See price at Amazon Save $41.00 Limited Time Deal!

I am a bit of a minimalist, so I like it when my tech is multi-functional. The Anker 733 Power Bank is a special kind of charger because it also doubles as a power bank. When plugged to the wall, it will charge your devices at up to 65W, all while charging its internal 10,000mAh battery. Unplug it, and it becomes a battery pack that can charge devices on the go at up to 30W!

It has two USB-C ports and a single USB-A connection. Both USB-C ports can reach up to 65W when plugged in, or 30W when used as a power bank. Again, this power gets shared when charging multiple devices simultaneously. That said, the USB-A port can reach 22.5W whether the device is plugged in or not. Want in on these deals? Make sure to sign up for them quickly, as we’re not sure how long these sales will last. And in the case of the Anker 733, this is a record-low price, and those don’t tend to last long! If you’re not convinced, though, we also have a list of the best wall chargers with plenty of alternatives.

