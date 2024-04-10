Search results for

All search results
Best daily deals

Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.

General technology

The Anker PowerCore 24K Power Bank returns to $90 low (40% off)

The Anker PowerCore 24K Power Bank solves your on-the-go charging needs, and it's never been cheaper at $60 off.
By

Published on13 hours ago

Anker PowerCore 24K Power Bank Promo Image
Amazon

As the weather improves and outdoor excursions or festivals are within reach, a quality power bank could be a shrewd addition to your kit. The Anker PowerCore 24K Power Bank ticks all the boxes, and it’s never been cheaper than it is right now. A 40% price drop has reduced the price to just $90.

Anker PowerCore 24K Power Bank for $90 ($60 off)

The power bank brings both speed and capacity to the party. Its two-way charging feature incorporates Power Delivery 3.1 and bi-directional technology for an impressive 140W charge, making it quick to power up devices or recharge itself. Its smart digital display provides a clear view of both output and input power, alongside an estimated recharge time for the power bank.

Anker PowerCore 24K Power BankAnker PowerCore 24K Power Bank
Anker PowerCore 24K Power Bank
See price at Amazon
Save $59.99

With a muscular 24,000mAh battery capacity, the PowerCore 24K can recharge an iPhone 13 nearly five times or give a 12.9-inch iPad Pro about 1.3 full charges. A 4.6-star rating from thousands of Amazon reviews speaks to the caliber of the device, and there’s a 24-month warranty to provide further reassurance.

Hit the widget above to learn more about the deal.

DealsNews
DealsPower bank