The Anker PowerCore 24K Power Bank returns to $90 low (40% off)

As the weather improves and outdoor excursions or festivals are within reach, a quality power bank could be a shrewd addition to your kit. The Anker PowerCore 24K Power Bank ticks all the boxes, and it’s never been cheaper than it is right now. A 40% price drop has reduced the price to just $90. Anker PowerCore 24K Power Bank for $90 ($60 off)

The power bank brings both speed and capacity to the party. Its two-way charging feature incorporates Power Delivery 3.1 and bi-directional technology for an impressive 140W charge, making it quick to power up devices or recharge itself. Its smart digital display provides a clear view of both output and input power, alongside an estimated recharge time for the power bank.

With a muscular 24,000mAh battery capacity, the PowerCore 24K can recharge an iPhone 13 nearly five times or give a 12.9-inch iPad Pro about 1.3 full charges. A 4.6-star rating from thousands of Amazon reviews speaks to the caliber of the device, and there’s a 24-month warranty to provide further reassurance.

