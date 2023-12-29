Catch a record-low price on the new Anker Nano10,000mAh power bank

Anker is your go-to brand if you want effective and affordable charging. The new Anker Nano 10,000mAh power bank is ideal for anyone with a USB-C device, and it’s at an all-time low price right now on Amazon. It’s on sale for $39.99 from the manufacturer via the retail giant. Anker Nano Power Bank for $39.99 ($10 off)

The 20% price drop is available on all four colorways of the power bank, some requiring you to clip an on-page coupon. We haven’t had a chance to review this model yet, but a 4.6-star average rating from over 500 Amazon reviews should assure you that you won’t be disappointed.

The power bank features a built-in USB-C cable, making it versatile for charging various devices such as phones, tablets, and laptops. Its compact size, measuring just 4.09 × 2.06 × 1.02 inches, belies its 10,000 mAh capacity, and it offers a 30W bi-directional charging capability. This feature allows the power bank to recharge to 50% in only 45 minutes, and it can also charge an iPhone 14 to 50% within 30 minutes. It’s eco-friendly too, with the exterior crafted from 80% post-consumer recycled plastic. A vibrant color display allows for easy monitoring of charging status, and a 24-month warranty offers you peace of mind.

Learn more about the Anker Nano deal via the widget above.

