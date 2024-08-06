Save 30% and keep all your devices charged with the Anker Nano Charging Station

Do you have a lot of devices to charge? Desks can quickly become a mess, so having a nice charging station can help you keep everything much less cluttered. There are plenty of power strips and wall chargers, but we think the Anker Nano Charging Station is the best-looking of them all, and right now, you can get it at a 30% discount. This takes the price down to just $46. Get the Anker Nano Charging Station for just $46

This offer is available straight from Amazon, and the discount is labeled as a “limited time deal.” The lowered price is available in all color versions: Black Stone, Icy Lake Blue, and Shell White.

The Anker Nano Charging Station isn’t just small and amazing-looking. It is also a pretty capable charging station for your desk, bedside table, or any other setting. For starters, it comes with a couple of AC outlets that pop up to make more room to plug in your electronics. This is necessary because the unit is so thin, and plugs wouldn’t go in all the way otherwise.

Additionally, you get four USB ports: two USB-C and two USB-A connections. The max output is 67W, which you can reach on either of the USB-C ports when charging only one device. USB-A ports can reach as much as 12W. Of course, these speeds slow down the more devices you charge simultaneously.

This is still the lowest price the Anker Nano Charging Station has ever reached, so it’s a good idea to get it now, before the price goes back to normal. Go buy yours!

Extra deal: Kasa Smart Plug Power Strip HS300

Kasa Smart Plug Power Strip HS300 Kasa Smart Plug Power Strip HS300 Power all your appliances from one central hub. The Kasa Smart Plug Power Strip has six smart power outlets and three USB ports. Using the Kasa smart app, or voice control with your favorite assistant app, you can control electronics in your home, home office, or small business. See price at Amazon Save $37.00 Limited Time Deal!

If you need something a bit more traditional, yet also intelligent, there’s also a really nice deal on the Kasa Smart Plug Power Strip HS300. This power strip has six smart outlets, which can be turned on or off using either the official app or your smart assistants. Essentially, it’s like having six separate smart plugs, but all in one unit. It also has three USB-A ports for charging extra devices. Right now, it’s just $43, which is a nice discount on the full $80 price point.

You might like

Comments