Anker's cheaper MagSafe power bank is just $31.49 today

When you’ve just handed over a small fortune for the latest iPhone, it’s nice to be able to save on the accessories. Apple is unlikely to do you any favors there, but you can rely on Anker to step up. Its 10,000mAh MagSafe power bank works great for iPhones past and present. It sold for $45 throughout most of 2023, but it’s now down to its lowest price of just $31.49. Anker 10,000mAh MagSafe Power Bank for $31.49 ($14 off)

The 30% price drop on the power bank matches that of the Black Friday sales, and it’s available on three of the four colorways that Amazon stocks. A 4.3-star rating from over 800 reviews should reassure you that it meets Anker’s usual high standard, and an 18-month warranty adds extra peace of mind.

The 10,000mAh battery capacity of the power bank is more than sufficient to recharge your iPhone 15 a few times over, all while you’re on the go. The 10N magnetic force offers a secure attachment, actually outperforming the original MagSafe charger. Its design is both sleek and portable, with dimensions of 4.2 × 2.7 × 0.72 inches, making it easy to carry in pockets or bags. You can even charge your iPhone while the power bank itself is recharging.

Check out the deal while it lasts via the widget above.

