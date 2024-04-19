Anker's new 3-in-1 5,000mAh power bank is 25% off today

The new Anker Fusion 3-in-1 5,000mAh power bank is one of the charging specialist’s most innovative products yet. Given that it only launched earlier this year, we’re excited to see that you can already make savings on the affordable retail price. The device is on sale for just $29.99 from Amazon, marking the first 25% price drop. Anker Fusion 3-in-1 5,000mAh Power Bank for $29.99 ($10 off)

Equally suited as a versatile power bank or a wall charger, the sleek bit of hardware is a one-stop shop for your charging needs. It is available on Amazon in four colorways, although only the black model is subject to this offer.

The Anker Fusion offers a trio of charging methods to accommodate a variety of devices: a USB-C port, an integrated USB-C cable, and a foldable AC plug. This versatility ensures that whether you’re charging from a wall socket or directly from the power bank, your devices receive efficient power. It supports two-way fast charging capabilities, delivering up to 30W when plugged in and 22.5W in battery mode. The design is streamlined with a built-in USB-C cable that can double as a wrist strap, enhancing portability and reducing the need to carry extra cables.

This surprisingly early discount is unlikely to run for more than a few days, so catch it while you can via the widget above.

