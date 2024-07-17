Save up to 50% on Anker chargers before Prime Day ends

Anker usually offers you value for money at full price, so some massive Amazon discounts make the various charging accessories a steal. Whether you need a new wall charger or a power bank , we’ve rounded up the best Anker chargers that are on sale until Prime Day ends tonight.

To speed up or expand your outlet options, several Anker wall chargers are subject to record deals. They include the Anker 713 45W Nano II, which is better than half-price at just $19.59 ($20 off). For higher power delivery, you can step it up to the Anker Prime 67W charger at $39.99 ($20 off) or the Prime 100W charger at only $54.99 ($32 off).

Our pick of the portable charger options is the Anker Prime Power Bank, which is $60 off at only $119.99 . With a 27,650mAh capacity, up to 250W power delivery, and three ports, this beast of a power bank can juice your Macbook, phone, and headphones all at once.

Anker charger deals

Here are some more highlights from the sweeping Anker charger sale. Those not already Amazon Prime members can still get these deals by starting the 30-day free trial to the service.

You’ll find every deal just by tapping on the links in this post. Just be aware that they’re likely to end at midnight as Prime Day comes to a close.