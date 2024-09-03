Save $56 on this awesome Anker 737 Power Bank

Are you looking for a great power bank to keep your devices charged on the go? There are plenty of options out there, but there is no denying Anker has some of the best ones. They are also pricey, but today, you can save some cash on the Anker 737 Power Bank, which usually goes for $150. Right now, you can get the Anker 737 Power Bank for just $93.99. Get the Anker 737 Power Bank for $93.99

This offer is available from Amazon, and it is labeled as a “limited time deal.” We’re not sure how long the Amazon offer will stand, but if it is in line with the official Anker site, the deal should end in six days.

Anker PowerCore 24K Power Bank Anker PowerCore 24K Power Bank See price at Amazon Save $56.00 Limited Time Deal!

The Anker 737 Power Bank, also known as the Anker PowerCore 24K Power Bank, is no joke. It has a large 24,000mAh battery, which is enough to charge an average phone about four to five times. Not only that, but it can do so pretty fast. Both USB-C ports can charge at up to 140W when charging a single device. Of course, the wattage gets shared if you connect multiple devices.

Additionally, the power bank is designed and built very nicely. It even features a handy display that shows the battery’s status. This includes information like the live wattage, battery status, and charging times. While not crucial information you need all the time, it can be very useful and interesting to know sometimes.

Again, this is a limited time deal and it seems to be ending in a few days. Go buy your battery pack before the price goes back to normal! It’s one of the best options, and the price is much more reasonable right now.

