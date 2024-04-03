Expand your output with 45% off the Anker 6-in-1 Hub

If you ever find yourself short on ports between your chargers, Chromebook, monitor, and so on, this deal will be right up your street. The Anker 6-in-1 USB-C Hub just plunged 45% on Amazon to only $29.99, which is its best price in many months and within $2 of its all-time low price. Anker 6-in-1 USB-C Hub for $29.99 ($25 off)

Also known as the Anker PowerExpand, the 6-in-1 hub is a compact solution for expanding your laptop’s connectivity with minimal desk space. The sleek device offers a wide range of features, including Power Delivery pass-through charging that supports up to 53W for laptops when paired with a 65W charger, an HDMI port for 4K media displays, and an Ethernet port for stable internet connections up to 1Gbps.

The hub also provides two USB data ports and a USB-C data port, both facilitating high-speed data transfer at up to 5Gbps. Its slim profile, just 0.7 inches thick and lighter than a deck of cards, makes it highly portable while still offering the capability to connect more devices. A 4.5-star Amazon rating from thousands of reviews, plus an 18-month warranty, should ensure you won’t regret expanding your options.

