Anker 525 7-in-1 Charging Station deal slashes regular price by 43%

Eliminating the tangle of wires from your desk or nightstand is an appealing prospect. It’s also a cheap one with today’s record deal. The Anker 525 Charging Station is subject to a 33% price drop on Amazon, with an on-page coupon reducing it by a further 15% to its lowest price ever. Anker 525 Charging Station for $33.98 ($26 off)

While there are four colorways to choose from, this particular deal is only available on the white hue. That said, the green charger is $1 cheaper at $32.98, again by combining an Amazon price drop with a $10 on-page coupon.

The Anker 525 Charging Station allows you to connect up to seven devices through three AC outlets, two USB-A ports, and two USB-C ports. It’s equipped to fast charge four devices at once, making it ideal for powering your phone, laptop, smartwatch, and earbuds efficiently. The thoughtful design places all AC outlets on the back, helping to keep your workspace tidy by directing power cords out of sight, while the USB ports remain easily accessible at the front. Anker’s ActiveShield 2.0 technology ensures enhanced safety by continuously monitoring temperature and adjusting power output.

Hit the widget above to catch the deal.

