The Anker MagGo keeps your iPhone charged for just $22

With the official Apple MagSafe power bank selling for as much as $100, it’s a notable expense after you’ve already splurged for your shiny new iPhone. Anker offers an effective and affordable alternative in the form of the Anker 321 MagGo 5,000mAh magnetic portable charger. Thanks to an on-page Amazon coupon, you can pick it up for just $22.09 today. Anker 321 MagGo 5,000mAh Magnetic Wireless Portable Charger for $22.09 ($8 off)

The power bank is listed at $25.99 on Amazon but it regularly sells for $30. This deal is the best price we’ve tracked on the 2023 battery pack and is a small price to pay to ensure you never find yourself short of juice when you’re on the go.

The Anker 321 MagGo Battery, as it is officially named, measures just 3.7 × 2.5 × 0.59 inches, letting it easily slip into a pocket or bag. Despite its size, it packs a 5,000mAh battery, capable of providing up to 19 hours of extended video playtime for devices like the iPhone 15 Pro Max. It can also charge your iPhone while it itself is recharging. Safety is well considered in the device, with Negative Temperature Coefficient (NTC) sensors that monitor temperatures up to 7,200 times per hour. It’s compatible with a wide range of iPhones — from the 12 to the 15 series — and works through MagSafe cases. The device also boasts long-lasting battery health, retaining 90% capacity after 20 months, and comes with an 18-month warranty.

