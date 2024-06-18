The Anker 3-in-1 5,000mAh power bank drops 36% to all-time low

Anker continues to innovate with its charging products, and the Fusion 3-in-1 5,000mAh power bank is a testament to that. Launched earlier this year, the device offers multiple solutions as either a power bank or a wall charger. Even better, it just hit its best price yet, down from $40 to only $25.49. Anker 3-in-1 5,000mAh Power Bank for $25.49 ($15 off)

The offer is only the third time that we’ve seen a discount on the power Anker power bank and the first time we’ve clocked it under $30. Of the array of color options, only the black and white models are subject to this particular price drop on Amazon.

The power bank offers a versatile charging solution with a USB-C port, an integrated USB-C cable, and a foldable AC plug — perfect for on-the-go needs. Its sleek design incorporates a built-in USB-C cable, making it easy to carry and dispense with the need for extra cords. The device supports two-way fast charging, providing a 30W charge when plugged in and a consistent 22.5W charge in battery mode. It also features dual recharging options via the AC plug or the USB-C cable, offering flexibility and reliability.

The lack of color options for this deal could be an indicator that stock is limited at this price. Hit the widget above to catch it while you can.

