Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
Craving power? Anker new 100W USB-C charger just got a big discount
Anker knows charging, and its latest 100W USB-C charger just got its first big price drop only weeks after its release. The 20% markdown means you can pick up the fast charger for just $28.79.
While the Amazon listing touts it as a MacBook Pro charger, that doesn’t tell the full story. The charger is ideal for any USB-C device, including the latest Android phones. That’s not to say it isn’t a great option for your Apple, though, with it fully charging a 16-inch MacBook Pro in under 1.5 hours.
The charger is designed to be foldable and portable, making it convenient to carry around while saving space in your bag or pocket. Safety is on-point too, with ActiveShield safety technology monitoring the temperature 24/7 to ensure a secure charging experience for both you and your devices. A 5ft USB-C to USB-C cable is included, as is an 18-month warranty.
Speed is important, both in your charging needs and getting to this deal while it lasts. The widget above takes you there.