Craving power? Anker new 100W USB-C charger just got a big discount

Anker knows charging, and its latest 100W USB-C charger just got its first big price drop only weeks after its release. The 20% markdown means you can pick up the fast charger for just $28.79. Anker 100W USB-C charger for $28.79 ($7 off)

While the Amazon listing touts it as a MacBook Pro charger, that doesn’t tell the full story. The charger is ideal for any USB-C device, including the latest Android phones. That’s not to say it isn’t a great option for your Apple, though, with it fully charging a 16-inch MacBook Pro in under 1.5 hours.

Anker 100W USB-C Charger Anker 100W USB-C Charger The new Anker charger packs 100W of power to charge phones, tablets, laptops, and more at high-speed. See price at Amazon Save $7.20

The charger is designed to be foldable and portable, making it convenient to carry around while saving space in your bag or pocket. Safety is on-point too, with ActiveShield safety technology monitoring the temperature 24/7 to ensure a secure charging experience for both you and your devices. A 5ft USB-C to USB-C cable is included, as is an 18-month warranty.

Speed is important, both in your charging needs and getting to this deal while it lasts. The widget above takes you there.

Comments