Android treats third-party launchers poorly, but this survey could help

TL;DR Developers behind some big-name launchers have come together to create a survey for users.

This comes after years of third-party launchers being treated like second-class citizens on Android.

The survey’s findings will be presented at a Google event in October.

One of the best things about Android is the ability to use third-party launcher apps, giving you a new way to view and launch apps, use widgets, and more. Unfortunately, alternative launchers often run into bugs and other issues compared to using the stock launcher app.

Now, the developers behind Lawnchair, Nova Launcher, Smart Launcher, Nigeria Launcher, and more have all come together to create a survey (h/t: Android Police). The survey asks users about their phone’s Android version, manufacturer, navigation method, launcher choice, and specific issues. The findings will be presented at a Google event in October.

The survey comes after years of third-party launchers experiencing bugs and general issues compared to stock launchers. One of the first major problems took place with Android 10, as it restricted navigation gestures to stock launchers.

Things haven’t really eased up in recent years, though. For example, Google Pixel owners running alternative launcher apps can’t use the “select” feature seen in the Pixel Launcher’s recents menu, which allows users to select text and images in any app. Some phones also experience animation and performance problems when using third-party launchers.

In any event, we hope Google takes the survey feedback seriously and institutes some changes so third-party launchers enjoy the same level of functionality and polish as stock launchers.

