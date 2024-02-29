Android phones now double as webcams via Microsoft's Phone Link app

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

TL;DR Microsoft is “gradually” rolling out a new feature for Windows Insiders.

The new feature will allow you to use your Android phone as a webcam.

The phone will need to be running Android 9.0 or newer and have the Link to Windows app with version 1.24012* or later.

Back in November, Android Authority reported that code within the Link to Windows app pointed to Microsoft working on a feature to turn Android phones into webcams. Now the tech giant is starting to roll the feature out.

In a blog post to Windows Insiders, Microsoft announced it is “gradually” launching a feature to allow Android tablets and phones to be used as webcams. The company says the feature enables Android devices to work wirelessly and can be used for any video application on Windows 11 PCs.

Once connected, the feature will allow users to switch back and forth from the rear cameras to the front camera. Microsoft also says users will be able to pause streams and take advantage of the video effects that come with the Android device being used.

Before you start trying to test it out for yourself, know that the feature has only been rolled out to Windows Insiders for now. If you’re an Insider, you can start using the feature if your device is running Android 9.0 or above. You’ll also need to have version 1.24012* or later of the Link to Windows app installed.

The feature will be disabled by default, so you’ll have to enable it. You can turn it on by heading over to Settings > Bluetooth & devices > Mobile devices, where you’ll need to choose Manage devices and allow the PC to access your phone or tablet.

