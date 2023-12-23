The best custom Android home screens we saw in 2023

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

For most of 2023, we ran a weekly event focused on custom Android home screens on our X (formerly Twitter) profile. Using the hashtag #aahomescreens, anyone could submit a screenshot of their phone’s home screen design, and we would pick our favorite for the week. Due to ongoing issues with X, we put the event on ice for the last few weeks of the year, but we have more than enough submissions to give you the best Android home screens we saw in 2023!

Below, you’ll find screenshots of a dozen of the weekly home screen winners that wowed us the most. Below the gallery, you’ll find links to the source of the screenshots with, in most cases, the tools used to create that layout. This will include wallpapers, icon packs, widgets, and more. So, if you see something here that you like, you can easily recreate it yourself!

If you want to get really creative, you can use these as inspiration to make your own unique layout. This is the best way to make your Android phone genuinely feel special.

If you’re just starting out with Android customization, we highly recommend learning about Android launchers first. This is a fundamental element of home screen design, so start there and then add more complications as you go.

Without further ado, let’s check out the best Android home screen layouts we saw this year!

Best Android home screens 2023

Here are the credits for each layout from left to right and top to bottom:

01) Girl with headphones — @SandeepAugusti3

02) Colorful circles — @its__the__guy

03) Retro pastels — @Android_Xplorer

04) DMG Game Boy — @zeffisetups

05) Beige surfer — @juanpaalexander

06) Colorful splotches — @just_singhal 07) 8-bit camper — @Cstmizd890

08) John Wick red — @s4setups

09) Synthwave DJ — @DavidMMuench

10) iPhone city street — @Alberto10301023

11) Seeing spots — @EahsanCh

12) 3D shapes — @ManjothiAshraf

We’ll close this out by letting you know that the weekly #aahomescreens event is coming back in 2024 but is moving to our Threads account. If you want to continue participating in the event — whether as a contributor or spectator — please follow us on Threads! We are looking forward to seeing what you create next year.

