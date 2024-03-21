Android 15 DP2 delivers built-in app archiving for more storage freedom

TL;DR Built-in app archiving is live in the Android 15 Developer Preview 2.

App archiving will let users archive their apps from Android’s settings.

Users will be able to choose if they want the OS to automatically archive their unused apps.

Android 15 Developer Preview 2 has introduced a bevy of new features, ranging from audio sharing to satellite connectivity support and much more. Included among that list is built-in app archiving, and it is available in the preview right now.

Back in February, we reported there was code in an Android beta that suggested Google could add baked-in app archiving. Earlier this month, we were able to activate this feature and show how it works. Now anyone can start using the app archiving feature if they have Android 15 Developer Preview 2 installed.

As its name suggests, this feature lets users save on space by archiving an app. When an app is archived, it essentially just contains the original app’s icon, along with some code that allows it to be fully restored when the icon is tapped. Since the code has the same signature as the original app, it can be installed on top of the original without clearing any data. For example, if you were to archive Instagram, you could restore it and you would still be signed into the app.

To manually archive an app, you’ll have to go to the app’s info page, as seen above. The option to archive appears right below the app’s icon. After you archive the app, you’ll have the option to restore.

Users have had the ability to archive apps since 2022, however, this function wasn’t native to the OS. This was a feature that existed as part of the Google Play Store. Now that the feature is built-in to the OS, users are now able to archive apps within Android’s settings. Being baked in, users can also have Android automatically archive apps if they don’t use them often.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

Comments