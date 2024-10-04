Android Automotive users can now report incidents on the road

Damien Wilde / Android Authority

TL;DR Incident reporting in Google Maps is rolling out to Android Automotive.

This rollout on Android Automotive follows shortly after the feature arrived on Android Auto.

It has been only a couple of weeks since an Android Auto user first reported having the incident reporting feature in Google Maps. Since then, the feature has started rolling out widely to Android Auto in the US. But what about Android Automotive? It looks like incident reporting is now arriving on the in-car OS as well.

The ability to report incidents — like crashes, slowdowns, lane closures, and more — has existed in Google Maps for a few years now. However, it was previously a feature that was limited to mobile. It was added to Apple’s CarPlay in-car system in July, but remained absent from Android Auto and Automotive. But as of last week, incident reporting has started to roll out widely on Android Auto.

According to 9to5Google, the launch on Android Auto appears to have also triggered a launch on Android Automotive. The outlet reports that they were able to use the feature on their Polestar 2.

Just like on Auto, the feature can be accessed on Automotive by tapping on the triangular yellow hazard symbol. Doing so will bring up an “Add a report” menu, allowing you to select the appropriate incident to report. However, it appears there may be a limitation where you’ll only be able to submit one report per road.

In related news, some Android Auto users are claiming that they can’t find the incident report button. Apparently, you won’t be able to see the button if your car’s display doesn’t have enough verticle space.

