Android Auto missing from your Tesla? This device can fix that

TL;DR Teslogic announced it is launching the Screenmate for Tesla vehicles.

The device allows the EV’s monitor to run Android apps and games.

Android Auto and Apple CarPlay are fully supported.

While Teslas don’t come with Android Auto or Apple Carplay, there are workarounds you can use to get either one up and running. If you absolutely must have Android Auto or Carplay in your EV, you may want to take a look at Teslogic’s latest device.

On Kickstarter, Tesla product maker Teslogic announced the launch of the Screenmate. The Screenmate is a small computer that hooks up to your Tesla’s monitor. It fully supports Android Auto and Apple Carplay, allowing you to use your Android or iPhone apps directly on the larger screen. As a result, you can do everything from displaying messages from your messaging apps to using your choice of navigation apps. You can even play Android games or connect to a gaming console via HDMI or USB.

As for the dashboard, you can have it float over whatever app you’re using so you always have access to important information like your current speed, blindspot warnings, battery charge, and more. There’s also a Control Panel feature that allows you to access essential commands with one touch.

In addition, the device offers a “Dual View” mode, where the Tesla interface shows on the left side of the screen and your apps on the right. You also have the option of turning your phone into a second display to present dashboard information.

If you’re interested in the Screenmate, it’s compatible with the Model Y (All), Model 3 (2017-2023), Model S (2021 or later), Model X (2021 or later), and Model 3 Refresh 2024. You can still get in on the Early Bird offer for a single solo pack, but it will set you back $549.

