Android Auto will now tell you if you're heading into bad weather

Google

TL;DR Android Auto is getting several new apps, including The Weather Channel, Zoom, WebEx, and Prime Video.

The Weather Channel app will give drivers hourly forecasts and alert them about unexpected weather changes.

Google is also rolling out digital car key support in the US for select cars.

Google is bringing several Android Auto apps, opening up new functionality for users who have the infotainment platform in their cars. One particularly useful addition is The Weather Channel app. It has over 100 million downloads on the Play Store, making it one of the world’s most popular online weather services. Google is now bringing it to Android Auto users so they can navigate through changing weather conditions.

The app will alert users of unexpected weather changes like rainstorms, which could interrupt their journey. Android Auto drivers will also get hourly forecasts, follow-me alerting, and a Trip View radar to help keep them aware of the weather conditions ahead.

Google is also adding Zoom and WebEx By Cisco to Android Auto so users can join scheduled meetings on the fly. Of course, these will be audio-only meetings, so drivers don’t get distracted by a video feed.

Android Auto is also expanding its list of video streaming apps and now supports Amazon Prime Video. The app is now available for select Renault, Polestar, and Volvo Cars, with other brands to follow. Users can watch Prime Video when their cars are stationary and parked.

Google is also rolling out digital car key support in the US, Canada, and Korea for select Hyundai, Genesis, and Kia models. Already available in several European countries, digital car keys allow Android Auto users to unlock, lock, and start their cars with their phones. Drivers with compatible devices like Pixel and Samsung phones can take advantage of the feature.

Comments