Android apps will need to moderate AI content to stay in Google Play Store

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Google will require developers to add the ability to report or flag offensive AI-generated content in-app starting next year.

Android apps will also need to follow Google’s guidelines for prohibiting and preventing the generation of restricted content.

Google will start limiting how extensively apps can access data on your phone.

We’re at the point where generative AI is finding its way into all of the best Android apps. To protect users, Google will require Android app developers to better moderate generative AI starting next year.

Today, Google announced updates to its developer policies, specifically surrounding the topic of generative AI. The company says that early next year, it will require “developers to provide the ability to report or flag offensive AI-generated content without needing to exit the app.”

Google states that it wants developers to use these reports to inform content filtering and moderation in their apps. This system will reportedly work similarly to the existing in-app reporting system for user-generated content.

In addition, developers will need to follow Google’s guidelines for prohibiting and preventing the generation of restricted content. Some examples Google provides include anything that depicts the abuse or exploitation of children and “content that enables deceptive behavior.”

These policy changes apply to any apps that use AI chatbots, AI image generators, or AI voice or video generators. However, apps that use AI for summarizing content or for productivity purposes are exempt from the policy. Apps that feature AI-generated content are also not subject to the policy change.

Something else the Mountain View-based firm is changing is app permissions. Going forward, the company says it will limit photo and video access in apps “for purposes directly related to app functionality.” This means only apps that need broad access to these functions will still get general permissions. Any app that infrequently needs access to these features will be asked to use a system picker instead.

